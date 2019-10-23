DALLAS — Many in Dallas are in the process of getting their lives in order following devastating storms that brought at least nine tornadoes to North Texas.

One homeowner facing a tough road forward said that more than anything he's thankful to be alive.

Ken Luce moved to the Preston Hollow neighborhood with his family five years ago.

"Many of the people in this neighborhood have been here 10, 20 or 30 years," Luce said.

He said for a community filled with old trees, Sunday's tornado caused massive destruction to many homes, including his own.

"Alarms were going off," Luce said. "Then the sky starts getting green. It was very eerie."

Luce was home with his wife, son and son's friend -- they hid in a closet underneath the stairs and escaped harm.

But once out of the closet, Luce saw part of his roof was completely ripped off and shrapnel covering his floors.

"The chimney collapses and the roof is down," Luce said. "So much wind the entire time."

But mainly Luce is thankful he and his family is alive.

"When you see the devastation and you're sitting beneath your stairs cowering with dogs and your wife, it is a sense of relief at the end of the day," he said.

