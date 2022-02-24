Caught on camera: North Texas residents sharing videos of ice-related falls; emergency rooms are staying busy

Arm, wrist, head and chest injuries are among some of the most common ice-related slip and fall injuries during frosty weather.

DALLAS — Icy conditions on the street and sidewalks caused quite a bit of concern for residents across North Texas this week.

Video and images from home security cameras, catching some of the falls and stumbles on ice are being shared across social media.

Veronica DeSelms, of Kansas, shared a photo of the unfortunate face injury her daughter Clara suffered after a slip and fall on the ice.

“She couldn’t catch herself with her hands. She landed straight on her face,” said DeSelms.

The worried mom said she quickly jumped into protective mode to make sure Clara was OK.

“I asked her what her name was. She knows her address, so I asked her address," said DeSelms.

WFAA was also sent the following video from a Dallas man who slipped and fell while walking outside his front door. He's okay, and wanted to share for laughs Thursday.

Ice-related accidents and falls were among issues keeping emergency workers and some emergency rooms busy too.

“Anything from car accidents, to falls and concussions. This is the time of year where we see the majority of them,” said Dr. Gilberto Salazar, an emergency physician with Parkland Health and associate professor of emergency medicine at UT Southwestern.

The most common types of injuries emergency rooms see during frost events are injuries to the arms, hands and wrists, according to Dr. Salazar. He recommended anyone who notices pain and swelling to get it checked out.

Sprains, fractures, head injuries and chest injuries are also possible from ice-related slip and falls.