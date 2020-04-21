ICE detention center went from 3 to 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in a day

Prairireland Detention Center in Alvarado reports the third-highest number of immigration detainees with COVID-19.

ALVARADO, Texas — An Alvarado immigration facility has the third-highest number of detainees with COVID-19, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

There are 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the Prairieland Detention Center. The facility had reported just three cases on Monday morning but more than doubled it by Tuesday afternoon.

According to Johnson County officials, the detainees were transferred from detention centers from the northern portion of the country.

Johnson County Office of Emergency Management informed the public of the cases via its social media platforms and at Tuesday’s Special Commissioners Court meeting.

County Judge Roger Harmon said he understands the fear in the community but reassured residents that the individuals who tested positive were brought in from other facilities where they contracted COVID-19.

“These people are not out in the public, they are locked up and they are not going anywhere,” Harmon said.

The county has reported 57 cases and three cases in the city of Alvarado, where the detention center is located.

Emergency Management Manager Jaime Moore said the detention center cases are not included in a county case count because of state regulations.

“The cases are not included in county numbers because these are cases that were transferred in from higher-risk states,” Moore said.

Moore added that individuals were isolated as soon as they were transferred into the facility.

Harmon expressed concern during Tuesday's meeting for guards who work at the detention center and live in the county.

Moore addressed Harmon’s concern and indicated federal officials informed them that employees who were in contact with these detainees are under quarantine.

ICE did not respond to WFAA’s request for comment on Tuesday. In total, 253 immigration detainees have tested positive as of Tuesday afternoon.

Commissioner Kenny Howell said it was important for commissioners to address the situation during Tuesday’s meeting to ensure transparency on the number of cases the county is reporting.

According to Moore, the county is not informed of detainees being transferred from facilities nor are they given any say because it's a federal facility. He was informed of the cases Saturday when he talked to the facility’s doctor.

The county has given personal protective equipment to the Prairieland Detention Center. Moore said he gave 300 N95 masks to the Alvarado physician who provides healthcare to detainees.