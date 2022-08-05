Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas

This is near where I-35E merges with Texas 183/114, near the Dallas hospital district.

DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge on the southbound lanes of the highway at Commonwealth Drive.

This is near where I-35E merges with Texas 183/114, near the Dallas hospital district.

Helicopter footage showed all southbound lanes were blocked at the bridge.

No more information was immediately available from officials.