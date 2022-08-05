x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tractor-trailer stuck under I-35E bridge causes heavy backup in Dallas

This is near where I-35E merges with Texas 183/114, near the Dallas hospital district.
Credit: WFAA
A truck gets stuck under and overpass at I-35E and Commonwealth.

DALLAS — A tractor-trailer appeared to be stuck under a train bridge on Interstate 35E in northwest Dallas on Friday afternoon, causing major traffic delays on the highway just north of Downtown.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed a trailer stuck underneath what appeared to be a train bridge on the southbound lanes of the highway at Commonwealth Drive.

This is near where I-35E merges with Texas 183/114, near the Dallas hospital district.

Helicopter footage showed all southbound lanes were blocked at the bridge.

No more information was immediately available from officials. 

Traffic cameras showed several large trucks and heavy equipment responding to the scene.

Credit: WFAA
Chopper footage shows traffic backed up along I-35E following a truck getting stuck under an overpass near Commonwealth.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The push to bring home Brittney Griner

Before You Leave, Check This Out