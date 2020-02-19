FRISCO, Texas — Runners from all over Frisco gathered on Wednesday morning to pray and show support for one of their own who was attacked on Monday near the intersection of The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive.

According to police, the attack happened around 6 a.m. Monday in The Trails neighborhood. The 54-year-old victim said she saw a man dressed in black clothing on the sidewalk. As she passed him, police said he grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

RELATED: Frisco woman attacked during early morning run, police say

A friend of the victim told WFAA the runner has some bumps and bruises, and a slight limp. The friend told WFAA it's been emotional for the runner the last few days.

In a note given to WFAA, the runner wrote:

"The last few days have been very difficult, and I am overwhelmed by the outpouring love and support from my friends and loved ones. I want to thank everyone who has reached out directly and through others to offer assistance and to let me know I am in their thoughts and prayers. I especially want to thank the family that graciously provided me safety and security by opening their door to me. I also want to thank the first responders who quickly came to my aid, and to all those that continue to diligently investigate this case. Lastly, to all my friends and family in the running and triathlete community that came out to show support this morning, my deepest heartfelt thanks.

"This incident has clearly had an impact on me, and I appreciate the respect that has been shown for my safety and privacy during this time. I want everyone to know that I will not let this get the best of me, and I will be back out shortly to resume my passion for running. I know we all will learn from this, and I hope everyone continues to pursue their goals and not let anyone stand in their way. Thank you again, and please be safe."

The suspect is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall. Police say the suspect is a "stocky, heavyset male with a distinct bowleg walk."

Anyone with information or video of the possible suspect is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

More on WFAA: