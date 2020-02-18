DALLAS — Reunion Tower has always been a destination for proposals, but it's just launched a new way to lock down your loved one on a short ride to the top.

Forget the church or a big ballroom and step into an elevator.

One of the first couples to take advantage of this quick way to get married is Aaron Sheldon and Kirsten Justice from Arlington.

"She actually meant to swipe left and accidentally swiped right," laughed Sheldon.

But Justice's mistake on Tinder turned into a conversation that just keeps getting better. After two years, Sheldon proposed, and the couple figured they’d just go to the courthouse to get married in 2020 — until they found another option.

"This is totally us. It's not what we planned, but better than we could have expected," Sheldon said.

On Valentine’s Day night, this couple kicked off a new, unique way to exchange vows piled into an elevator riding up Reunion Tower. The officiant and their closest family members were in the close quarters watched them exchange rings, and pledge their love all in just 68 seconds.

The doors opened, and it was time to celebrate at 470 feet in the air over North Texas.

If short and sweet is your style, Reunion Tower is now open to doing elevator weddings and renewals year-round Click here to find out more information.

Those two lovebirds would recommend it!

