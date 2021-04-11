I-35E shut down in Carrollton after crash involving six vehicles

One person suffered a minor injury, though cleanup of the crash was expected to last through the rush hour traffic.

CARROLLTON, Texas — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35E was shut down in Carrollton after a crash involving at least six vehicles, including three tractor-trailers, police said.

Northbound I-35E was shut down at Frankford Road. The President George Bush Turnpike ramp to I-35E was also shut down due to the crash.

A picture from the scene posted by police showed a badly damaged vehicle and semi-truck, as crews worked to clean up the area.

Check back for more details when information becomes available.