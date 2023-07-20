x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

I-30W shut down in Rockwall due to major accident

Drivers had to expect significant delays and consider alternate routes, according to the Rockwall Police Department.
Credit: TxDOT

ROCKWALL, Texas — Drivers in the Rockwall area were dealing with a lot of traffic Thursday night because of a major accident emergency workers are currently dealing with.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Interstate 30 Westbound reopened after it had been shut down to one lane in Rockwall because of an accident that happened in Rowlett. Drivers had significant delays and needed to consider alternate routes, according to the Rockwall Police Department.

It is unknown what caused the accident or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it is provided.

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect wanted in 37-year-old Texas homicide arrested in New Mexico, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out