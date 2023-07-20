I-30W shut down in Rockwall due to major accident

Drivers had to expect significant delays and consider alternate routes, according to the Rockwall Police Department.

ROCKWALL, Texas — Drivers in the Rockwall area were dealing with a lot of traffic Thursday night because of a major accident emergency workers are currently dealing with.

As of 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Interstate 30 Westbound reopened after it had been shut down to one lane in Rockwall because of an accident that happened in Rowlett. Drivers had significant delays and needed to consider alternate routes, according to the Rockwall Police Department.

It is unknown what caused the accident or how many vehicles were involved.