Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on I-30

The auto-pedestrian crash happened on Sept. 11 along Interstate 30 near Buckner Boulevard.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run along Interstate 30 on Sept. 11.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said it was dispatched to eastbound I-30 at Buckner Boulevard involving a pedestrian in the roadway. Witnesses told them the victim, identified as 52-year-old Ghale H. Clark, was struck by a gray or silver Audi sedan.

The sedan fled the scene, witnesses said. The sheriff's office was given dash camera footage of the suspect vehicle, and they determined the vehicle is a determined the suspect vehicle is a 2015-2017 Audi A8 Sedan that is gray or silver in color. They have not, however, been able to identify a license plate number for the suspect vehicle.

Here is a look at photos from the dash camera footage:

The sheriff's office said the vehicle will have significant left front damage. If anyone has information, contact the Vehicles Crime Unit at VCU@dallascounty.org or contact Det. M. Hernandez at 214-589-2343.