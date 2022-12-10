DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car

DPS said a driver of one of the 18 wheelers was killed.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said.

DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.

According to DPS, a 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler slowed down due to traffic conditions that had resulted from a previous crash in the area.

The first crash was a two-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Interstate 20 approximately three miles south of Santo. A Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer hit a Vantool charter passenger bus, DPS said. Thirty-two passengers from Gunter ISD were traveling to a playoff game in Abilene. None of those passengers were injured. The driver of the passenger bus was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries.

The second, fatal crash occurred when a passenger vehicle and a second 18-wheeler slowed down behind the Freightliner and were struck by a third 18-wheeler. This caused a domino of crashes between the second 18-wheeler, the passenger vehicle and the Freightliner. A fourth 18-wheeler also struck some of the vehicles involved, DPS said.

All vehicles but the Freightliner caught fire and burned. The driver of the third 18-wheeler died at the scene, according to DPS.

The driver of the second 18-wheeler was transported to Weatherford Region Hospital. The driver of the passenger vehicle and a 36-year-old passenger in the vehicle were transported to a Fort Worth area hospital. Their conditions were unknown as of Saturday, DPS said.

The drivers of the Freightliner and the fourth 18-wheeler were uninjured, according to DPS.