Authorities are searching for two persons of interest connected to an ATM skimmer case.
According to the Hurst Police Department, last month, two people placed a skimmer and attached a camera to the outside an ATM more than once.
Officials didn't specify where this occurred but said it happened at a "financial institution in North Hurst."
The two people then captured information from hundreds of credit cards and PIN numbers. Police say these credit card numbers were used throughout Hurst, Fort Worth, Southlake and Arlington.
According to detectives, the persons of interest were in a silver Honda minivan with no front license.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 817-788-7171 or jhobbs@hursttx.gov.
