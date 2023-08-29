Fort Worth is temporarily home to Florida military aircraft during Hurricane Idalia as Texans prep with relief aid

As Hurricane Idalia barrels down on the Florida coast, Texans are offering help for storm victims.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Military jets, normally based in Florida, have landed in North Texas.

The jets are now being sheltered in Fort Worth before Idalia hits the Florida coast. One of its pilots, Air Force Lt. Commander Branden Roy, has seen what the storms can do.

"The storm coming through could be devastating," said Roy.

Roy, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., landed at the Joint Reserve Base to relocate the expensive aircraft as part of their military evacuation plan. Roy has done these types of evacuations all over the country, but this is his first time flying into Fort Worth.

"We're absolutely happy to have the hospitality we've received so far," Roy told WFAA. "And the nine planes on deck are safe here and safe from the storm."

North Texans are also preparing to leave their homes to help people in Florida, including Texas Baptist Men. They shared videos with WFAA that show their mobile kitchen, laundry units and remote on-site disaster command center.

Although they're praying for the best, Texas Baptist Men have prepared for the worst.

Rand Jenkins, spokesperson for Texas Baptist Men, said their volunteers are on standby and ready to serve. Every prep has been completed, so now all the volunteers have to do is show up after receiving an alert that it's time to go.

"We have on alert, the feeding, chain saw, flood recovery, childcare," said Jenkins. "Everything that we have so we can come in there and provide help and healing, that's what we are putting together right now."

The Red Cross is also putting together relief aid for hurricane victims. There are about 3,000 Red Cross relief workers and volunteers in North Texas alone who are on standby to go help people in need.

"We already have 100,000 ready-to-eat meals positioned there and ready to go," Linda Braddy, Chief Executive Officer for the North Texas region of the American Red Cross, said. "So, food and shelter are out top two priorities."

As volunteers on the ground prepare to head to Florida, Roy and crew will stay in North Texas for the all-clear. Their families are all safe and out of harm's way as Idalia makes landfall in Florida.

"Once the storm is clear and the airfield in Jacksonville is open, back up again, we'll get the go ahead to return," Roy said.