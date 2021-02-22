Hunt County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Elena Macneill, 16, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 19 around 10 a.m.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who officials say walked out of her home in the 9300 block of Ross Road in Quinlan on Friday and didn't return.

Elena Macneill, 16, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 19 around 10 a.m. Hunt County officials say a citizen saw her last walking on Indian Trail in Quinlan about an hour after she left home.

Elena is 5-feet-5-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, light-colored pajama pants and tennis shoes of an unknown color.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office said in its missing persons flyer that Elena "may have a slight intellectual disability," but did not give further clarification.