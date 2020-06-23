Hunt County doubles record-high for new daily COVID-19 cases

Last week, Hunt County set a daily record with 31 coronavirus cases. Health officials announced a new record of 63 COVID-19 cases on Monday night.

Hunt County reported 63 new coronavirus cases Monday, breaking the previous daily high by more double.

The previous record came on June 15 when the county reported 31 new cases.

The Hunt County Health Department says 25 of the latest positive results came from an assisted living facility.

There are currently 17 Hunt County residents hospitalized.

Until June 2, the county never had more than 8 new cases in a single day. Since then, Hunt County has had more than 10 new cases in 11 of the past 21 days.

Hunt County is one of many North Texas Counties facing rising numbers of daily COVID-19 cases.

Kaufman, Parker, Johnson and Ellis counties have also all seen record-high daily COVID-19 counts in the past two weeks.

State health officials announced Tuesday that Johnson County and Wise County are just two of the many rural counties in Texas that will no longer receive COVID-19 case updates from the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services told Johnson County officials they wouldn't be able to give them in-depth case data anymore due to a "high caseload and transfer to a contractor for contact tracing."

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 445 new cases Tuesday, a day after the county reported 454 new cases. These are both daily records.

Assisted living facilities have also been one of the more susceptible enclosed areas where COVID-19 outbreaks have happened in Texas and across the country.

Earlier in June, nearly 50 people living in or working for an Arlington memory care community tested positive in a single week.

Federal authorities recently said nursing homes shouldn't allow visitors until all residents and staff test negative for at least 28 days.