Humane Society of North Texas raising awareness over rise in abandoning dogs in dangerous heat

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) is sounding the alarm on a rising problem: people abandoning animals in the sweltering heat – calling it a “cruel death sentence.”

HSNT said in the past 10 days, there have been five cases of neglected and abandoned dogs across DFW. In two of those cases, the dogs died from a heat stroke, officials said.

"Neglecting or abandoning dogs is never justifiable," HSNT said in a news release.

HSNT shared videos of a few of the incidents, including one that showed an injured dog trying to find shade and another where a staff member was seen rushing to help an overheated dog.

HSNT said late Tuesday, Aug. 22, a 3-month-old Yorkie was found in a hot kennel near its shelter in Fort Worth despite being directed to the clinic a block away. Sadly, the puppy could not be saved.

As temperatures continue to spike in the triple-digits, HSNT is hoping to raise awareness on this urgent issue. The organization has a 97% live release rate and free programs to help pet owners and those who would like to surrender their animals to the shelter.