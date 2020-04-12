Nearly 30 people rescued from human smuggling operation running out of SW Houston home, HPD says

A man escaped and ran down the street yelling that he'd been kidnapped. When police arrived, the man led them to a house where dozens of others were being held.

HOUSTON — Dozens of people were found inside a Southwest Houston home on Thursday night. They were being held in their underwear and the one female who was rescued may be a minor, according to police.

According to police, the discovery was made at a home in the 4800 block of Raven Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.

Police said they got reports of a man who was running down the street in his underwear yelling that he had been kidnapped.

The man told police that there were more people being held at the house from which he escaped. When the police made entry at the home, they found 25 men and one woman.

Police said they determined it to be a human smuggling operation. The victims had been picked up in Brownsville and some had been in the Houston home for days while others had been there for a week.

The victims were from different Latin countries -- Honduras, Mexico, Cuba -- according to police.

Three people were detained but it's unclear if they're suspects.

A nearby school gym was opened for the victims to get out of the cold and neighbors offered clothes and food since they were all in their underwear.