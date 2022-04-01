Human remains found in Sachse identified as missing Wylie woman from nearly a year ago

Faiza Fahad went missing from her home in Wylie on May 12, 2021.

WYLIE, Texas — Skeletal remains found near a creek in Sachse in late February have been identified as a woman from Wylie who went missing nearly a year ago, officials said Friday.

The Wylie Police Department said the partial remains found on Feb. 26 belonged to 27-year-old Faiza Fahad. The remains were located in the 4500 block of Merritt Road, between Sachse and Pleasant Valley roads north of the President George Bush Turnpike.

Sachse is located just southwest of Wylie.

Fahad was last seen on May 12, 2021, after police said she voluntarily left her home in Wylie without her cellphone.

When Fahad went missing, police had said she was new to the area and didn't know many people in North Texas.

On Feb. 26, 2022, police said a property owner reported that a contracting crew was doing maintenance near a creek when they spotted the remains. The remains were then turned over to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

Police said on Friday that a cause of a death has not yet been determined as the investigation continues.