Human remains found on property in Rains County

Texas Rangers are being assisted by deputies from Rains County and Hunt County in the probe to identify the remains.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers have been called in to help identify some human skeletal remains that were found in Rains County on Wednesday.

Investigators from Rains and Hunt counties are assisting the Texas Rangers in this probe. They said the skeletal remains, along with other evidence, were found on a property off Highway 276.

A law enforcement source described the remains as being “very old.” They also said investigators have possibly narrowed it down to two individuals who had been reported missing in that area.

Investigators are urging the public to avoid speculation into the person’s identity. They said identification, at this point, can only be made through dental records or DNA.

On Thursday, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying, in part: “Identification of human remains can be a lengthy process and we ask that you keep the families who have missing loved ones in mind when posting information about the findings.”

The remains have been sent to the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center for Human Identification.