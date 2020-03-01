Lancaster police are investigating a scene where human remains were found Friday morning, officials say.

Around 9 a.m., Lancaster police and firefighters were dispatched to the 3400 block of Dizzy Dean Drive, according to authorities.

When officers arrived they found human remains near the dead-end of a road, a news release states.

At this time, officials have not released additional information about the victim or details surrounding the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

