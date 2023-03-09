Emanuel Camacho-Patino has been charged with murder, according to court documents.

HUFFMAN, Texas — A father has been charged with murder after his 10-year-old son was killed in a major crash Saturday night in Huffman, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash happened on FM 2100 at FM 1960 just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said the driver of a truck may have suffered a blowout while he was driving on FM 2100 when his car flipped over and landed on its roof near a ditch. The driver suffered minor injuries, but his 10-year-old son who was riding in the passenger seat, died at the scene.

Investigators said the father appeared to be intoxicated and that the child was not wearing a seat belt, which led to the boy being partially ejected from the truck. The sheriff's office also said the driver failed to control the vehicle after the left tire tread cap separated, which led to the rollover crash.

Emanuel Camacho-Patino has been charged with murder, according to court documents. The state is asking for his bond to be set at $1 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning.