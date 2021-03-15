WATCH LIVE: Art Acevedo formally introduced as Miami police chief

Chief Acevedo says he wasn't looking for a new opportunity — but one became available, and he decided now is the right time.

HOUSTON — Chief Art Acevedo is leaving the Houston Police Department to become the Chief of Police in Miami, KHOU has learned.

Acevedo sent an email out to the department Sunday night, saying he's going to be formally introduced as the new Miami chief on Monday.

That should happen at a news conference scheduled in Miami for 9 a.m. Houston time/10 a.m. Eastern:

Acevedo will be the first outsider to take the reins since John Timoney was hired in 2003 and led the department until 2010.



Acevedo will make slightly more than he does now in Houston - about $300,000.



Last Miami chief, Jorge Colina, made about $230K. @CBSMiami — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) March 15, 2021

Acevedo says he wasn't looking for the opportunity when it originally became available, but decided now that the time was right.

In his note, he called leaving bittersweet after everything the department has been through, from Hurricane Harvey to a World Series, Super Bowl, summer demonstrations in support of George Floyd and last month's historic winter storm.

He also told officers they were in good hands with Mayor Sylvester Turner and council, as well as Executive Assistant Chiefs Matt Slinkard and Troy Finner.

Acevedo, who was born in Cuba, came to the U.S. when he was four years old. He grew up in California and stayed to go to college at the University of La Verne, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration.