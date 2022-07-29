How you can protect your car interior in this extreme Texas heat

A vehicle's dashboard can begin to crack if exposed to extreme heat for too long, and that can lead to costly repairs down the road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Texas heatwaves can impact many things from water levels to agriculture, it can also impact your vehicle in a number of ways, specifically the interior.

The temperature of a vehicle on a hot day can reach over 145 degrees, according to AAA.

A vehicle's dashboard can begin to crack if exposed to extreme heat for too long, and that can lead to costly repairs down the road. The average cost of a dashboard replacement can range from $1,935 to $2,084, according to Repairpal.com.

Motorists can take extra precautions to protect their car's interior by minimizing its exposure to heat. Though it may seem small, the act of cracking your windows can prevent heat from building up in your vehicle.

Cars with leather interiors can have their fare share of pros and cons. While the sleek material can boast a luxurious appearance, it can also become a driver's worst nightmare in the heat. Leather is known for being a nonporous material, meaning it does not promote ventilation and can rise in temperature, according to forestlakechevrolet.com. Unless motorists opt for perforated leather, getting in your car can be a miserable and sweaty experience.

Just like your home, a car requires proper care and maintenance in order to perform at top efficiency. According to AAA, there are certain methods motorists can practice to extend the life of their car's interior:

Park in your garage or other shaded areas.

Use a sun visor to protect your dashboard from additional heat exposure.

Install seat covers to prevent heat damage and keep them cool.

Before entering your car, open your door and allow trapped heat to escape your vehicle.

Use a leather seat conditioner to extend the life of your luxury interior.

