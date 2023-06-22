Here are some ways to lower your energy bill in the Texas heat

There are different ways to lower your electricity bill. It just depends on how uncomfortable you're willing to get. Here are some tips from Energy Ogre.

DALLAS — Summer has officially started, and it came with an excessive heat warning in North Texas. Don't be surprised if your electricity bill for June is much higher than months prior.

"It's hot during the day. It's hot at night," said David Kinchen, chief operating officer at Energy Ogre. His company is a concierge broker that helps Texans shop for energy companies based on pricing. They act as an agent for customers' electricity needs.

"I want people to start bracing themselves for the higher bills," said Kinchen. He said bills could double.

Kinchen said it's possible to lower your power bill during a heat wave, but it depends on how much discomfort you're willing to have.

High impact, high notice:

This is the hardest to do, meaning you will notice it. It will also make a high impact on your power bill.

Increase the temperature on your air conditioner. If you normally set it to 75 degrees, going up a few degrees to 78, for example, will lower the bill.

High impact, low notice:

These suggestions will not impact your day-to-day as much, but will have a large impact on the bill.

Run your electric dryer on eco-mode.

Do laundry early in the morning or late at night.

Use the "Heated Dry" mode on your dishwasher.

Low impact, low notice:

These are small things that will add up in the long run.

Turn off the fan when you leave the room.

Turn off the television when you're not watching it.

Unplug appliances when not in use.

Another suggestion from Kinchen is to shop around for a better electricity plan. Most Texans have the power to choose their provider.

If you signed a new contract around last summer, prices have dropped significantly. He said it is worth it to take a look.