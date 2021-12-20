Need food? Or want to donate your time? Here's a list of opportunities to give and receive help this holiday season

Do you need food ahead of the holiday? Or do you want to donate food, toys, or your time this holiday season?

DALLAS — Do you need food ahead of the holiday? Or do you want to donate food, toys, or your time this holiday season? Below are opportunities to both give and receive assistance:

NEED FOOD FOR THE HOLIDAY? NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK IS GIVING AWAY FOOD THIS WEEK.

Here’s the NTFB mobile pantry schedule for this week:

Monday, December 20 at Paul Quinn College from 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, December 21 at Central Park Church of God from 9 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, December 22 at Community Missionary Baptist Church of Cedar Hill from 9 to 12 p.m.

Thursday, December 23 at Marsalis Church of Christ from 9 to 11 a.m.

“All we take, as far as information, is their zip code and how many people are in their family,” mobile pantry coordinator Sienna Encarnacion said.

WANT TO DONATE YOUR TIME? VOLUNTEER WITH THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK.

“We need volunteers. We have such a shortage with volunteer power. And there’s so many different ways that you can volunteer at the food bank,” Encarnacion said. “You can volunteer in our warehouse. You can help build these palettes of food. Or you can come out to these mobile pantries and you can volunteer with us.”

Click here for more information.

WANT TO DONATE TOYS? DALLAS POLICE NEED YOUR HELP.

Officers are delivering toys to kids the rest of this week.

Drop off donations to a neighborhood patrol officer at your nearest DPD station.

“We can use any type of toys, stuffed animals, bikes, books,” Dallas PD’s Robert Munoz said. “It’s about giving back. It’s about paying it forward back to our community. It’s about fostering those relationships.”

ARE YOU A STUDENT? DO YOU NEED FOOD? DALLAS ISD IS GIVING AWAY FREE LUNCHES AND SNACKS ON MONDAY.

Dallas ISD is offering seven free lunches and seven free snacks to children, ages 18-years-old and younger, who are on winter break.

Curbside pickup to receive a week's worth of food will be held on Monday, December 27 from 9 to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

To find a pickup location near you, click here.