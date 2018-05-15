An addiction to painkillers sometimes starts with a legitimate prescription.

The Centers for Disease Control says 13.5 percent of patients who were prescribed an eight-day supply of opioids are still using the drugs one year later.

Such statistics are the reason Baylor University Medical Center’s emergency room has overhauled the way it approaches pain management.

“For 20 years we’ve been saying the right solution is an opiate - you’re hurting, we’re going to give you an opiate - without I think fully appreciating the downside of that approach,” said Dr. John Garrett, vice chair of emergency medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in downtown Dallas. “We said, ‘This is a really big problem, we own some of this, so what can we do to improve our patient’s safety, health and long-term well-being?’”

Over the last six months, Garrett helped Baylor institute a new plan for treating pain.

Perhaps most important in the new strategy is an emphasis on using combinations of non-addictive medications, which they call a multi-modal approach.

“Pain is your body’s way of realizing something is wrong. It’s there for a reason,” Garrett explained. “There’s a pathway that pain travels, from, for example, your finger to the brain. These combinations of medications act along that pathway and diminish the pain the whole way up so by the time the pain signal gets to your brain, you’re more comfortable and we don’t need these really high-risk opiates.”

Dr. Ben Morrissey, an attending physician in Baylor’s emergency room, used an ultrasound machine to demonstrate the new method of treatment.

“If you fall and break your wrist, the signal goes up the spinal cord, goes to the brain and you say ouch,” Morrissey said. He used the ultrasound to point out nerves in the wrist. “Just like when you go to the dentist, they use a local anesthetic. Well, we can put a needle in [your wrist] right up against the nerve. We can put some lidocaine or longer acting anesthetic in there, and what that will do is block that nerve from transmitting the pain signal. So, you’ll still have that broken bone but your body won’t be receiving that signal that the nerve fibers are picking up here.”

Baylor also upgraded its computer system, so when a doctor orders an opioid from the pharmacy, suggestions for alternative treatments immediately pop up before that prescription can be filled.

“Essentially, it makes doing the right thing easier,” Garrett said.

Each doctor’s prescriptions are also now being tracked.

“Every month, we look back at every doctor’s prescribing patterns and provide them feedback of how much they’re giving out to all their patients compared to doctors a, b, c and d. So, every doctor knows exactly where they are along the spectrum of their partners.”

Garrett says the new procedures are working. He says the emergency room has decreased the amount of opioid prescriptions patients are being discharged with by 60 percent and, based on surveys, he says patients are not feeling more pain.

“I think there was always a perception that this person’s going to be unhappy if we don’t prescribe a narcotic and that’s just not true, that’s just not true,” Morrissey said.

Baylor’s emergency room treats more than 109 thousand patients a year. Another 500 thousand or so people are seen at other Baylor Scott and White System hospitals across North Texas. Those locations are instituting these plans, too.

“We want to make sure the pain is manageable, but we don’t overdo the medication,” said Tammy Cohen, vice president of pharmacy services for Baylor Scott and White Health. “It’s a balance between that and I think it’s really important to keep that balance.”

© 2018 WFAA