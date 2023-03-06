'I can't get it out of my head' | How one good Samaritan tried to help in a fatal crash on I-20

The two people found lying in the road did not survive the accident.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A trip along IH-20 in southwest Tarrant County took a shocking turn for Curt Inman and his family.

“I cannot get it out of my head. it was a disturbing scene,” said Inman.

Traffic was at a standstill in the westbound lanes of the interstate at the Markum Ranch Road exit at about 6 p.m. Friday. A two-vehicle crash was blocking both lanes.

“I pulled over to the side of the road to get my family away from the view. I jumped out. I ran across the road.”

Inman, who has first-aid training from his days in the military, immediately assessed the situation.

“I'm on the phone with 911," he said. "I said, there is a body in the road and then I looked forward and there was about 30 feet between me and another body.”

He and other volunteers tried to care for the injured as best they could.

"And then at about that time, an off-duty officer pulled up and she said, 'I’m off duty. What can I do to help?' and I said, can you talk to 911? because I’m having a hard time explaining to him where we are."

The good Samaritans administered CPR as they waited for EMTs to arrive on scene.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for drivers, letting them know the portion of I-20 Westbound was shut down.

The two people found lying in the road did not survive the accident. Inman, a father of five, said he couldn’t stop thinking about what had just happened.

“I was on the way to a softball game," he said. "There was no softball game that night for me. I play and what I have heard, I could not concentrate very well on the game. it was just it kept running through my brain, the images, the scene, all of it.”