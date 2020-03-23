Starting at 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23, Dallas County will become one of the first Texas counties to fall under a shelter-in-place order.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the order Sunday afternoon.

Most other counties in the area already have a disaster declaration in place, but not every county or city has issued strict restrictions like Dallas County.

The disaster declarations allow local officials to put in place executive orders limiting gatherings and which businesses can stay open.

Some North Texas cities declared their own local disaster declaration or did so coinciding with their counties.

For a city a part of two different counties, people are asked to follow the orders of the county they live in. For example, Grand Prairie residents in Dallas County are under the shelter-in-place order while people in Tarrant County are not, officials say.

There are also some different labelings from county to county. While Dallas County issued a shelter-in-place order, Hunt County issued a "stay in place" order. While there are small differences, they serve the same purpose to keep people from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Residents in Dallas County are ordered to "stay safe, stay at home." All non-essential businesses are ordered to close in-person operations. News media such as WFAA are considered "essential businesses," and are exempt from the shelter-in-place order.

This type of order may be implemented for many different reasons, including natural disasters or active shooters. The county is asking people to limit activities outside the home beyond getting necessities like food and medicine.

County orders

Dallas County -- Shelter-in-place starting 11:59 p.m. on March 23, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 3. Restrictions include people staying inside where they live and continuing to practice social distancing.

Carrollton -- Mayor Kevin Falconer issued a disaster declaration on March 13 and later amended it on March 18. City officials are posting updates for Dallas County, Denton County and Collin County on the city's website.



Collin County -- County Judge Chris Hill issued a disaster declaration on March 16. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Denton County -- County Judge Andy Eads issued a disaster declaration on March 23. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Ellis County -- County Judge Todd Little issued disaster declaration on March 17. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Erath County -- County Judge Alfonso Campos issued a disaster declaration on March 19. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Hood County -- County Judge Ron Massingill issued a local state of disaster on March 20. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Hunt County -- County Judge Bobby Stovall issued a disaster resolution to "stay in place" starting 11:59 p.m. on March 24, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on April 3. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Johnson County -- No local order has been made. County Judge Roger Harmon issued a statement saying in part "Johnson County is working closely with our County Health Authority" and "the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public within our county remains low."

Kaufman County -- County Judge Hal Richards issued a local state of disaster on March 18. Local officials have asked people to work from home.

Navarro County -- County Judge H.M. Davenport, Jr. issued a disaster declaration on March 20. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Palo Pinto County -- County Judge Shane Long issued a disaster declaration on March 19. Local officials have asked people to "clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily."

Parker County -- County Judge Pat Deen issued a disaster declaration on March 20. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 50 people.

Rockwall County -- County Judge David Sweet issued a disaster declaration on March 17 and later amended it on March 20. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Tarrant County -- County Judge B. Glen Whitley issued a disaster declaration on March 13 and a second amended declaration on March 22. Restrictions include limiting the size of social gatherings to no more than 10 people.