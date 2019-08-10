DALLAS — With temperatures finally getting a bit more bearable this week, it got WFAA wondering: What is fall in Dallas?

First off...it is cooler, but it's not cold. Fall for most people is waking up freezing only to be sweating by lunch.

The only problem is the changing of colors here happens fast, so make sure you don't miss it. Check out places like the Arboretum to the Japanese Garden to White Rock Lake — just some of the best fall spots in the metroplex. Also, don't miss out on the big game! From the nostalgic high school homecoming game on Friday to your college's anticipated rival matchup on Saturday to the excruciatingly stressful Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, you can't spell football without fall.

For non-football fans, many will spend some of their fall weeknights watching the start of the Dallas Mavericks or Dallas Stars season. And don't forget about those pumpkins, whether you're talking about patches, spiced lattes or pies. This large rounded orange-yellow fruit will make plenty of appearances.

In the end, the real way we all know it is fall: We're seeing stores put out Christmas decorations before you even get the chance to trick or treat.

