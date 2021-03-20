Houston's famous Turkey Leg Hut opens pop-up site in Fort Worth

Long lines formed as the Texas restaurant, known for its flavorful and loaded turkey legs, set up shop outside The Potters House.

FORT WORTH, Texas — There is a big reason people are flocking to the City of Fort Worth this weekend. Food lovers are lining up and waiting for their chance to get a taste of Houston’s famous Turkey Leg Hut.

The popular restaurant known for its fall-off-the-bone turkey legs and Cajun bowls is running a pop-up site in the parking lot of The Potters House of Fort Worth this weekend.

"When I left out this morning, I seen people. I just pulled right in. I said I better get in line right now,” said Micaela Hurtado.

The hype is drawing a large crowd. By 11 a.m. on Friday, more than 1,000 vehicles were in lines stretching for miles.

"It’s a blessing and it’s a little overwhelming. But I mean it’s a great thing. Great thing. To see all of these people all at once that came,” said Nakia Price.

Turkey Leg Hut owners Nakia and Lyndell Price said food lovers know their offerings are unique. Their loaded and stuffed turkey legs are packed with flavor.

"The average car isn’t ordering one turkey leg. I had one lady order 20 turkey legs,” said Lyndell Price.

The Prices expect they will sell at least 25,000 turkey legs during the pop-up operation in Fort Worth this weekend.

Patrick Winfield, campus pastor at The Potter’s House of Fort Worth, said there will also be COVID-19 vaccine registration and access to other resources while customers wait.

"The best advice we can give is to be patient,” said Nakia Price.