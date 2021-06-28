Houstonians head to Florida to help in wake of condo collapse

Attorney Patrick Daniel and his wife said they went because they've been through tragedy before. They were joined by several others from his law firm.

HOUSTON — A group of people from Houston packed up quickly and drove to Florida upon hearing the news about the deadly condo collapse.

Attorney Patrick Daniel and his wife said they have both been through tragedy and felt compelled to go last weekend.

"And so we looked at each other, and to her credit, she said, let's go. I said alright," Daniel said. "I just don't think you know until you see first hand the site itself."

They were joined by several others from his law firm.

They said they didn't have a plan when they got there, but they quickly discovered that first responders, police, victims advocates and rescue personnel all needed supplies, so they started passing out water, gum, deodorant, energy drinks and sometimes just a hug.