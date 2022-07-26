An 18-wheeler loaded with 40,000 pounds of pineapple lost its load following a tire blowout and crash, according to officials.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A crash involving two 18-wheelers left nearly 40,000 pounds of pineapple spilled across the southbound lanes of I-45 near the Montgomery and Walker County line.

Officials say the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday when the big rig carrying pineapple experience a tire blowout.

The truck started swaying, which ripped the truck from the trailer. The trailer then hit the divider on the freeway and rolled over into the southbound lanes of I-45.

A second 18-wheeler heading for Houston crashed into the separated trailer, ripping it open and sending the fruit and debris flying.

The second big rig suffered considerable damage, leading to engine oil also spilling on the freeway.

The driver of the second big rig was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and is stable.