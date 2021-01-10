WATCH LIVE: One in custody after shooting at YES Prep Southwest Seconday | Police say to avoid the area

The Houston Fire Department has confirmed that one person has been shot.

HOUSTON — At least one person is in custody after a shooting at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in southwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department has confirmed one person has been shot. YES Prep has confirmed an administrator was taken to the hospital and no students were involved in this incident.

What we know

Happened at YES Prep school in the 4400 block of Anderson Road

Parents asked to go to West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke to be reunited with students

One suspect is in custody

One person has been shot

No students were injured; an administrator was taken to the hospital

HPD Chief Troy Finner will give an update on this scene at about 1:30 p.m.

YES Prep released the following statement on this incident:

Police are on campus with a suspect in custody after opening fire from the school’s front entry. No students were involved in the incident or were injured. An administrator was transported to the hospital. Students have been transported to W. Fuqua and Hiram Clarke, where they can be picked up. Please do not drive to the school; roads are blocked by Houston Police Department.