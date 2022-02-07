HPD: Disagreement over COVID diagnosis leads to family disturbance call at Chief Troy Finner's residence

In a statement, HPD said the call came after a disagreement over Police Chief Troy Finner's recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Saturday issued a statement on Twitter regarding a family disturbance call at Police Chief Troy Finner's residence.

In the statement, HPD said the call came after a disagreement over Finner's recent COVID-19 diagnosis. They said there is no allegation of criminal conduct nor any department policy violations.

The full statement can be read below:

"About 3:45 p.m. today, HPD officers received a call for service about a family disturbance at Police Chief Troy Finner's residence. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and received a statement from a family member.

"There is neither an allegation of criminal conduct nor a violation of department policy. There was no physical contact between the chief or any family member.

"There was a disagreement over the chief's recent diagnosis of COVID-19, which led a family member to contact police. Mayor Turner has been informed of the incident.

"The call for service has been documented."