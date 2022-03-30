Houston City Council votes unanimously to ban e-cigarettes in certain public places

The revision, which goes into effect immediately, will ban electronic smoking products from the same areas as regular smoking products.

HOUSTON — A unanimous vote from the Houston City Council approved a ban on the use of e-cigarettes in most public places.

Electronic smoking products like e-cigs, vaping devices and electronic hookahs will not be allowed in the same areas that ban regular cigarettes.

The public ban will go into effect immediately.

The Houston Health Department tells KHOU 11 that breaking the new rules could mean a ticket between $250-$2,000, but that they would educate people about the ordinance.

Cigarettes are prohibited in enclosed public places or workplaces, within 25 feet of a building entrance or exit doors, outdoor arenas and outdoor seating areas of public spectator events and covered bus stops and light rail stops.

Currently, smoking is allowed in retail tobacco stores and private residences as long as they are not used at a childcare, adult daycare or health care facility.

The Houston Health Department asked the City Council to include e-cig products in the city's smoking ordinance.

The department includes the CDC and FDA in their reasoning for the change. They say the use of e-cigarettes could have a negative effect on young people, even if they're not the ones smoking.