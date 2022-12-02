DPS: Man, woman extricated from small plane found upside down on golf course in NW Harris Co.

The plane was crashed on a golf course in the 18000 block of Clay Road.

HOUSTON — A small plane was found damaged and upside down on a northwest Harris County golf course Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sgt. Richard Standifer with the Texas Department of Public Safety said a man and woman were inside the plane when it went down. He says it took firefighters nearly an hour to get them out.

Once they were out, they were taken to a nearby hospital by Life Flight. Their injuries are unknown but Standifer said the two were alert and talking after the crash.

“I'm always happy to report when they are alive," Standifer said. "Typically, I have to report they didn’t make it”

At this point, we don't know why the plane crashed. That's under investigation.

The plane was a Mooney M20J that took off near San Antonio at about 6:15 p.m. and was approaching West Houston Airport to land. The plane never made it to the airport and was later found upside down at the 8th hole of the Pine Forest Country Club golf course in the 18000 block of Clay Road.

KHOU 11 spoke with the registered owner, Burton Wise of Aviation Partners San Antonio LLC. Wise says one of his partners was flying the plane with his wife.

Wise says he’s working to learn more about their condition.

NTSB will be conducting an ongoing investigation into how this happened.

Watch the latest updates from Sgt. Standifer below: