2 injured in Fort Worth house fire, officials say

Firefighters were able to help two people get out of the house upon arriving at the scene Thursday morning.

At least two people were transported to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured in a house fire, officials said.

Fort Worth fire crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the 6900 block of Penhurst Drive.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of a house when Fort Worth fire officials arrived at the scene.

Once firefighters were able to make their way into the house, they found two residents who had suffered smoke inhalation and needed help getting out of the house.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.