Hot air balloons launched in New Mexico found flying over North Texas

The balloons were part of the annual Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race.

DALLAS — There was some confusion after balloons were spotted over North Texas Monday. But those weren't spy balloons up in the air, they were gas balloons launched for a race that started in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta media relations team said 12 of the 17 gas balloons participating in this year's race, the 66th annual, are flying over North Texas and parts of Southern Oklahoma on Monday. They launched Saturday from Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque. Teams in the race hail from nine different countries, including Austria, France, Spain, Poland and Germany.

France Team 1 is currently leading the distance competition, near the Texas-Louisiana border north of Shreveport, after previously flying over Paris, Texas. USA Team 1 is in second place over Atlanta, Texas, with Spain Team 1 in third place north of Longview.

“The balloons that you’ll see flying across the United States as part of the Gordon Bennett race are FAA-registered aircraft and steered by some of the most talented pilots from around the world,” said Sam Parks, Executive Director, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to host this event and see just how far these pilots can travel.”

A typical flight path for one of the balloons includes an area between Minnesota and Virginia, with winners landing anywhere from Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Vermont or even Quebec and Newfoundland in Canada.

The first Gordon Bennett race took place in 1906 with 16 balloons launching out of Paris, France. This is the first race the U.S. has hosted since 2008, where they also launched from Albuquerque.