x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hot air balloon lands along US 75, video shows

Video shared with WFAA shows a hot air balloon landed on the access road along U.S. Highway 75 in McKinney on Saturday morning.
Credit: Megan Benson
Courtesy: Megan Benson

MCKINNEY, Texas — A hot air balloon landed on the access road along U.S. Highway 75 in McKinney near Eldorado Parkway on Saturday morning.

Megan Benson sent WFAA video and photos of the hot air balloon as she drove by it. In her first photo, you can see the hot air balloon gracefully floating in the Texas skies. In next, it had landed on the access road, and video captured as Benson drives by shows a few people trying to clear the scene.

Credit: Megan Benson
Courtesy: Megan Benson

WFAA has reached out to the McKinney Police Department for more information.

More Texas headlines:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Paxton lawyers seek to disqualify 3 Democratic senators as impeachment jurors

Before You Leave, Check This Out