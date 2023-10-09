Gas balloon crashes into powerline structure near Crandall

Two people were on board the balloon, but have only minor injuries, the KAufman County Fire Marshall said.

CRANDALL, Texas — A gas balloon has reportedly crashed into a powerline structure Monday evening near Crandall, Texas.

Two people were on board the balloon, the Kaufman County Fire Marshal said. Both had minor injuries and are now in stable condition.

The fire marshal said witnesses saw what's believed to be an attempted landing with descended sand bags prior to the balloon hitting power lines.

It is unclear at this time whether the balloon was part of the Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race, which had a dozen balloons flying over North Texas on Monday. It's only known this was a hydrogen balloon.