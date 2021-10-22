New Honey Springs-Cedar Crest Trail officially opens in southern Dallas

A five-mile trail with views of the downtown skyline is now open and connecting neighborhoods across Oak Cliff.

DALLAS — Neighbors across southern Dallas are taking advantage of a new trail that city leaders are calling a gem in the region.

City leaders, Dallas County officials, and community members gathered on South Beckley, near South Oak Cliff High School, for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Honey Springs-Cedar Crest Trail.

The five-mile trail is a new amenity where residents can enjoy walking, jogging, biking and other activities while viewing the Downtown Dallas skyline and other amenities.

Neighbors Cora Frank and Evelyn Kimble live near the trail. They’ve been watching the trail take shape for months.

“It’s walkable. I like to walk,” Kimble said.

The trail runs east to west. City workers said it is built inside an old inter-urban rail corridor.

“A five-mile park in the southern sector, was just unheard of. We didn’t think we were going to be able to do it,” said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Construction of the Honey Springs-Cedar Crest Trail cost about $7 million. Dallas County invested more than $6 million into the project. Some community members call the development significant and a plus for community stabilization.

“When people relocate to a community, they look for these kind of park amenities,” said Price.

Honey Springs-Cedar Crest Trail is situated along an Oncor right of way and city park property.

District 4 Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold says the trail will help connect residents to neighborhoods, schools, transportation lines and local clinics, among other places.

“It means, number one, equity. Just an investment in the people in terms of quality of life, health being the number one priority,” Arnold explained.