Detectives searching for group allegedly involved altercation, deadly shooting

Authorities say the victim tried breaking up a fight at a restaurant parking lot before being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway after Dallas police say a person was shot trying to break up a fight Friday night.

Homicide detectives are now searching for a group of individuals who were allegedly involved in the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when two women started to fight in the parking lot of a restaurant near 428 S Hampton Road.

Officials say two women were fighting when a man wearing a black shirt struck one of the females. That's when the victim intervened and tried to break up the fight and was then shot.

According to police, the victim was shot by an unknown man wearing a Texas Rangers jersey with the name "Andrus" on the back.

After the victim was shot, he tried running but then collapsed near the 500 block of Hollywood Avenue, authorities say.

Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The shooting victim did not have their ID with them, therefore the medical examiner will identify him through fingerprint analysis, police say.

Authorities released the following photo Saturday morning in hopes of identifying those allegedly involved. Dallas police officials say the suspect is wearing a red shirt and the other individuals were involved in the original altercation.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 214-671-3624 or via email at e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 107985-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

