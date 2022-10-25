Couple rescued after getting swept away in tent, clinging to tree near White Rock, officials say

The couple was swept away in their tent late Monday night and had to hold onto a tree for half an hour. The tent remained in good condition.

DALLAS — A husband and wife are now in recovery after getting swept away in a tent along White Rock Creek in Dallas.

Officials from Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said they responded to the call at 11:20 p.m. Monday night near the 4800 block of Lawther Drive. The couple was in a tent that was swept into the creek from a nearby homeless camp.

The tent "miraculously" remained intact as it was swept into the creek, fire officials said.

The two eventually separated from their tent when they reached a part of the creek that overflowed. They traveled about a quarter of a mile from the encampment before grabbing onto a tree and hanging on for half an hour.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the two kept contact with dispatchers while Dallas police figured out where they were located. They were eventually found and rescued by a DFR Swift Water Boat.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the couple's tent was later found in good condition.

DFR officials confirmed with WFAA that this was one of 11 incidents they dealt with due to Monday's rain. This was their only water rescue with a boat.