'Baby Holly Marie' found alive more than 40 years after her parents were found murdered in rural Houston

Holly Marie Clouse was last seen by her family in late 1980. Her parents Dean and Tina Linn Clouse were found murdered in rural Houston with no sign of the infant.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Missing for more than 40 years, the daughter of a murdered couple has been found alive and well, according to investigators.

The new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit with the Texas Attorney General’s Office made the announcement Thursday morning.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the identities of Dean and Tina Linn Clouse were confirmed using advanced DNA techniques.

A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. which can be streamed in the player above, the KHOU 11 app and YouTube channel.

Holly Marie Clouse had last been seen by her family in late 1980. Her parents, Dean and Tina Linn Clouse, were found murdered in rural Houston on January 12, 1981 with no sign of the infant.

The couple’s identification using advanced DNA techniques underwritten by podcast producer audiochuck was announced earlier this year on the 41st anniversary of their discovery.

Aided by counterparts in three states, a search for records of the child, who was born Holly Marie Clouse, by Texas investigators resulted in her surprising discovery.

The investigation into the deaths of Dean and Tina Linn Clouse remains open.

The Clouse and Linn families said they would like to thank Texas AG’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, Lewisville Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for the collaborative and coordinated efforts that resulted in their reunion with Holly.

“I am extremely proud of the exceptional work done by my office’s newly formed Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit. My office diligently worked across state lines to uncover the mystery surrounding Holly’s disappearance. We were successful in our efforts to locate her and reunite her with her biological family.” Texas Attorney General Paxton said.

This couple was killed in 1980, but their remains weren’t ID’d until Oct. 2021. As two mysteries were solved, another was uncovered. @Allison_Peacock learned the couple had a one year old baby. @TXAG cold case unit took on the case & with help they found Holly Marie alive. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/vmQnXKI61L — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) June 9, 2022

Holly Marie Clouse is now a mother of five in Oklahoma

“It’s one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever been a part of,” Det. Steve Wheeler, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing to play even a small part in reuniting a family after 40 years.”

OAG Senior Counsel Mindy Montford and Det. Craig Holloman with Lewisville Police Department, where the young family went missing, arrived at Holly’s place of employment Tuesday, on what would have been her father Dean’s 63rd birthday.

Just hours later, the Oklahoma mother of five was reunited online with her family on both sides.

In an effort to help locate Holly after her parents were identified, FHD Forensics launched the Hope For Holly DNA Project in her honor and became the custodian of the genetic profiles of several of Holly's family members.

“The whole family slept well last night. The Hope For Holly Project was a success thanks to the Texas Cold Case Unit,” Cheryl Clouse, Holly’s aunt, said.

“I believe Tina is finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family,” Sherry Green, another aunt, said.

Green dreamed of her sister Tina after meeting her long-lost niece in the video meeting hosted by Montford and her team.

Founder of FHD Forensics and one of the genealogists involved in identifying Holly’s parents, Allison Peacock praised her family for never giving up.

“They’ve spent the past six months with me digging through records, gathering photos for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s age progression portrait, and documenting memories of Holly and her parents in an effort to help law enforcement,” Peacock said.

“Allison is forever our angel in helping us through this whole heartbreaking experience,” Donna Casasanta, Dean’s mother, said.

Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing criminal investigation, additional information about Holly’s childhood and separation from her parents is not available at this time.

“What matters is that Holly was found happy and alive and now knows that she has a huge extended family that has loved her for decades,” Peacock said.

Anyone with information about the disappearance and murder of Dean “Junior” Clouse and his wife, Tina Linn Clouse is asked to contact Sgt. Rachel Kading at the Texas Office of the Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov or 512-936-0742.