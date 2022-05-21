AC outage prompts Hobby Airport water distribution

'Toasty in the terminal:' The outage has prompted staff to deploy fans and hand out water inside the terminals as passengers navigate uncomfortable conditions.

HOUSTON — Headed to Hobby Airport? You'll need to dress cool and plan on a less-than-comfortable trek to your gate.

An air conditioning outage has prompted airport staff to deploy fans and bottled water giveaways as temperatures inside the terminals hover beyond the uncomfortable.

"We are sorry about this," Hobby representatives tweeted in response to one passenger. "Our technicians are working on this to resolve the problem as soon as possible."

The HVAC system was not keeping up with demand, airport officials said.

There's been no disruption to arrivals and departures as temperatures outside soared into the lower 90s Saturday.

Air blowers have been deployed and personnel is handing out water beyond the TSA checkpoints since passengers aren't allowed to carry liquids through the screening area.

There's no word on when the systems are expected to be restored.