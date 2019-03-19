FORT WORTH, Texas — A hit-and-run ends in a deadly crash early Tuesday morning.



According to Fort Worth police, it started as a hit-and-run near the intersection of Berry and Hemphill streets at about 2:45 a.m.

One of the drivers left the scene of the crash and continued driving. The other driver followed him and discovered that he had hit a concrete wall under the bridge at Morningside and Main.



Police said the man died. His identity has not been released at this time.



The scene is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.