A history of the University of the Southwest's golf teams

The men's and women's golf teams were founded at USW in 2015.

HOBBS, N.M. — Members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams were involved in a crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening.

The crash involved a passenger van carrying several members of the men's and women's golf teams as well as the head coach.

At this time, it is unknown who exactly was killed, but six team members and the head coach are confirmed dead and two other team members were injured.

The USW golf program has been around since 2015 when the university brought Douglas Wilkinson on as the head coach for both the men's and women's teams.

Since its start, the program has received various accolades from the RRAC, including one of its 2016 team members being named Men's Golfer of the Week twice and taking third place in day one of the 2017 championship.

In August 2017, Carl Miller took over the position of head coach.

The team continued to compete at tournaments and championships including the NMJC Invitational and the UHV Classic.

Steve Landry then took over the programs in July 2019.

The Mustangs competed in Midland, Texas as part of the TankLogix Collegiate back in March 2021.

Tyler James, the most recent head coach and the one killed in the crash, took over the program in July 2021. He had previously worked as the men's program coach at Brownwood High School in Texas and served as the Graduate Assistant Coach for the golf teams at East Texas Baptist University.

In February 2022, the Men's Golf Team hosted the Rockwind Invitational.