More than two dozen employers will be at a hiring event at Redbird Mall Thursday.

The "Dallas Hires" event is hosted by the city and is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

"Dallas Hires" is part of an initiative aimed at creating more jobs in the southern part of the city.

"We want to provide opportunities for residents in the city of Dallas to address the workforce needs of local municipalities and businesses that drive our economy," Council Member Casey Thomas said.

According to a news release, there will be a range of entry-level and mid-level jobs available and about 30 employers will be on-site to meet and potentially interview people.

Anyone who attends is encouraged to bring their resume and register for the event in advance online.

“We must focus on preparing our workforce for the jobs of tomorrow and provide opportunities such as Dallas Hires to help our residents find employment and opportunities to grow their careers,” Mayor Eric Johnson said in a written statement.

