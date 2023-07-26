Hill County town evacuated due to large wildfire, officials say

HILL COUNTY, Texas — A large wildfire in Hill County is forcing evacuations as it continues to burn, officials said.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the "Blum Fire" has burned an estimated 250 acres and is 0% contained. Both air and ground crews have responded to aid in putting out the fire.
The Hill County Sheriff's Office says the town of Blum is being evacuated due to the proximity of the fire. The town is about 48 miles south of Fort Worth.
According to the forest service, the fire has also damaged some structures, but it's unclear what types of structures were involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated.