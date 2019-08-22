A Centennial High School baseball player was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the school.

Centennial High School confirmed the death of Dawson Barnes on Twitter on Thursday.

"Our family has experienced a great loss. We are saddened to share that Dawson Barnes, 12th grade student, died yesterday in an automobile accident."

The school shared that counselors would be on campus to help students and staff cope with the tragedy.

The three-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Hidden Creek Parkway. Burleson police closed the area for hours as officers investigated the crash.

Burleson police reopened the road around 8 p.m. Shortly after the department posted on its Facebook page sharing its condolences with Barnes' family.

"All lanes are now open. Our prayers are with this family," the post read.

The Centennial Spartan Baseball Team also posted about Barnes death on Facebook. "It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of our friend, teammate and brother, Dawson Barnes."

The team asked that the community wear blue on Thursday in memory of the Barnes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More on WFAA: