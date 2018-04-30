When Luke Stickane was five months old, his mother Nicole was worried. He wasn’t pushing up or trying to roll over. He wasn’t showing much control over his muscles. He seemed to having difficulty swallowing.

“I’ll never forget the look on the doctors’ faces,” Luke’s father Daniel said. “It was almost like they were telling us we were going to have to say goodbye to our son.”

Luke was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, or SMA, a genetic disorder that prevents his muscles from functioning. He has the most severe type of SMA.

“His life expectancy was 18 to 24 months,” his mother Nicole said.

Ten days before Luke’s diagnosis, the FDA approved a treatment for SMA. It is a shot which Nicole says cost $125,000 per dose. The Stickanes lobbied their insurance company and gained coverage.

“We are noticing some things that he is gaining strength in,” Nicole said. “We try to keep our expectations reasonable. We’re just fortunate that he’s here. If it weren’t for that medicine and if it weren’t for people giving and putting money toward research and fighting to move forward in this disease, he might not be here.”

Luke is now almost 22 months old.

“If you look at him, he pierces your soul. He’s just very special,” Nicole said, smiling at her son. He smiled back.

“He’s mentally all there,” she said. “His heart is all intact. So, he does engage. He does acknowledge. He is telling us what he wants. It may sound or look different, but he’s telling us what he wants. He has no problem telling us when he is not happy.”

Because they know not every family is as fortunate as they are, with insurance that would offer coverage for such a high-priced treatment, the Stickanes wanted to pay it forward. They started a foundation called Luke 18:1.

“When we were diagnosed, I think it was my only way to make sense of it all,” Nicole said. “His disease had to be used for good. And his story had to be used for good.”

Monday was the foundation’s first fundraiser – a golf tournament called Links 4 Luke. Every penny they raised will be donated to research and to other families who need help.

“In this lifetime I truly believe we’ll find a cure, but it’s going to take a village,” Nicole said, “and we’ve got an awesome village of people who love us and help us. We really do.”

“He has touched more people’s lives in his 21 months of being alive than I could in a lifetime. That’s pretty special. His life is so meaningful.”

